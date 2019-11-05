Angie Martinez Was In A Terrible Accident, But Look At God

Popular radio/TV host/author/actress/reality star Angie Martinez had an angel of God watching over her as she reported via her twitter that she was in a terrible car accident that fractured her lumbar and shattered her vertebrae, and the miraculous part is she is able to report her own truth.
According to her Twitter post she say’s she is extremely grateful to have the opportunity to heal and that she is great spirits.
Look at God !!
We will be keeping Angie Martinez uplifted in our prayers. Take a look at her post below.
