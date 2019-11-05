CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Angie Martinez Was In A Terrible Accident, But Look At God

55th New York Film Festival - 'Mudbound' Red Carpet

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Popular radio/TV host/author/actress/reality star Angie Martinez had an angel of God watching over her as she reported via her twitter that she was in a terrible car accident that fractured her lumbar and shattered her vertebrae, and the miraculous part is she is able to report her own truth.

According to her Twitter post she say’s she is extremely grateful to have the opportunity to heal and that she is great spirits.

Look at God !!

We will be keeping Angie Martinez uplifted in our prayers.  Take a look at her post below.

Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More Hit Angie Martinez’s Summer BBQ [Photos]

23 photos Launch gallery

Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More Hit Angie Martinez’s Summer BBQ [Photos]

Continue reading Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More Hit Angie Martinez’s Summer BBQ [Photos]

Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More Hit Angie Martinez’s Summer BBQ [Photos]

Power 105’s Angie Martinez had one lit BBQ this past weekend. Besides being sponsored by Hennessy, it also featured a number of her celebrity peoples stopping by to just kick it or even perform.  The 2nd annual event went down at Studio Square in Long Island City. Some of the stars on hand included Tiffany Haddish and Issa Rae, Safaree, Joe Budden and Cyn Santana, Tory Lanez and more. Also in the spot was social media star Shiggy who had a dance-off with Haddish on stage. Check out photos from the festivities in the gallery.

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

Angie Martinez Was In A Terrible Accident, But Look At God  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close