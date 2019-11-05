Inside Her Story: Karine Jean Pierre Hopes Her New Book Will Inspire Others

Under the Trump administration people have been spewing hate toward people who are different from them. If you’re not a white man, you could be facing some hate. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Karine Jean Pierre, who made headlines a few months ago when she stopped a white man armed with his “white privilege” from getting to presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Jean Pierre says she didn’t have time to think much, all she thought was “this looks scary, looks bad;” so she just instinctively jumped into action.

Jean Pierre just released a new book, Moving Forward, about her life as the child of Haitian immigrants. She decided to put write the book now because she “wanted to tell an inspiring story.” She really wants people to see that she didn’t have much but still did amazing things, and they can do the same thing.

