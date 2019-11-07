Breaking Artist: Jayla Darden Releases Self-Produced EP

Jayla Darden has created her own lane in this new wave of R&B music. With the success of her ‘Ideas’ series, she landed herself a deal with Interscope Records earlier this year. The Detroit native released her debut seven track EP November 5th and its entitled ‘Onto Something’. Her sound resembles and shows a ton of inspiration from the late singer Aaliyah. With just being 21 years old, Jayla not only wrote her entire project, but mixed and mastered it as well. The verses allow you to see her open, as she sings over the intricate jams.

“Onto Something is my first release through Sick Projects/Interscope. I grew up in Detroit and moved to LA last year to work on this EP, which I wrote, produced, mixed and mastered myself,” she tells Billboard. “Onto Something is my take on real-life experiences ranging from relationships to personal struggles. Ultimately, this collection of songs serves as a reminder to choose positivity even in negative situations.”

Darden has been receiving a lot compliments since the debut. A wide range of her music was featured on the LA-based show, Soulection Radio: Episode 432. She was included in the rising artist’ segment on the show which is a big deal. Soulection has and continues to be a platform for artists’ who create, dj, and produce music. The platform has brought us artists’ like Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Sango, etc. I’m sure we’ll be hearing more from Ms. Darden really soon.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: