Judge Joe Brown Says A Man Should Be on the $20 Before Harriet Tubman

Wow! Former TV Show Judge, Joe Brown, revealed how he really felt about Harriet Tubman possibly being on the $20 bill before a black man. Brown said in a recent interview that it’s a slap in the face to black men. Brown said these atrocities during a heated argument with Dr. Umar Johnson.

Check out the interview below:

According to PulseOfRadio, Brown said, “These feminists are trying to do this movie so they can get a Black woman on the $20 bill. This movie is to soften the public up to the idea of picking a Black woman who freed slaves by leading them to freedom… by getting her or another one like her on the $20 bill. They can’t get a White woman, so they want a Black woman. They don’t care. They just want a woman and it downs masculinity.” He then suggested Frederick Douglas be featured on the $20 bill.

He added, “I got a big problem if it’s on a bill before they put a Black man’s face on one. I got a big problem with that. It’s insulting to the Black race because you’re saying the men ain’t worth a d***, put a woman up there first. Impose your sense of responsibility on motherhood and start raising some decent young men instead of these little monsters that you have running around the house where you don’t want to have the father involved with them. Start being real mothers and pay attention to it.

“But if you put a Black woman first, that’s an insult to Black men. Harriet Tubman rescued maybe 200 people. It may be [more] but there were Black men who did something better than that too… They need to put them on a bill and show respect. The thing of it is, they’re not gonna lynch Black women. They’ll rape them. But they’re not gonna lynch them.”

He later proudly proclaimed he’s a male chauvinist.

