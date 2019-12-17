Karol Sanchez, 16, was snatched off a Bronx street right in front of her mother Monday night. According to NBC4 police are investigating the case as a possible kidnapping, and an Amber Alert was issued at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Sanchez and her mother were reportedly walking near Eagle Avenue and East 156th Street in the Bronx when four men in a tan sedan pulled up, police said. Two men then got out of the car, pulled Sanchez in and drove off.

MISSING: 16-year-old Karol Sanchez was walking with her mother late Monday evening near Eagle Ave and E 156th St in the Bronx when 4 males in a tan sedan pulled up, two got out of the vehicle, pulled the 16-year-old female inside and drove off. Any info, call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/QJKgryjuvP — New York City 911 (@NYC_Alerts911) December 17, 2019

According to reports her 36-year-old mother was pushed to the ground in the scuffle but she was not physically hurt. The suspects, described as men in their 20s, left her behind and she called 911. Dark surveillance footage shows the grab; two men leap out of vehicle and grab Sanchez off the street as rain appears to pour down. The car flees the scene with the girl.

The state Amber Alert page says, “The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”

Sanchez is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue short jacket, a white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers, according to the NYPD. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

16-Year-Old Girl Snatched Off NYC Street By Group Of Men In Front Of Mom was originally published on blackamericaweb.com