Machine Gun Kelly (Almost) Slaps Personality Over Eminem Opinion

Sometimes rap beef is just a stunt, and sometimes it’s rooted in something much, much deeper than that.

About a year ago white on white crime ran rampant when Cleveland emcee Machine Gun Kelly went toe to toe with rap legend Eminem. Many say Kellz is the only one to actually get to Em on the rap battle side, though of course Eminem Stan’s say that Kelly was just another example of why Em is such a renowned battle rapper.

Whatever your opinion is, one thing is clear, MGK holds grudges.

At the Rolling Loud festival on the west coast over this past weekend, video surfaced of MGK have a mild confrontation with Adam22, a media personality. After attempting to get in a quick interview, Kelly can be seen angrily smacking at the microphone before storming off without saying a word.

MGK not too happy about me saying Eminem won that battle 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8zT9LamO7B — adam22 (@adam22) December 15, 2019

Fair or foul on the part of MGK???

Written By: Matty Willz Posted 15 hours ago

