Teyana Taylor’s Baby Junie Turns 4th & Singer Monica Paid Tribute To Her [TOO CUTE]

Singer Teyana Taylor and NBA player Iman Shumpert miracle baby girl Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. AKA Junie was born in a bathroom 4 years ago while her dad was helping lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a NBA Championship. Although she was born to celebrity parents, little Junie’s celebrity status or the special way she came into the world during a special kind of year for Cleveland sports fans, is not what makes her everything to Singer Monica, but it’s the kindness of her heart that made Monica light up social media to pay tribute to Junie who just turned 4 years old.
According to Monica’s social media post when she was sick, hospitalized in pain and feeling low baby Junie and her God given natural star quality is what helped the singer endure. And because of Junie’s Commitment to keep the Grammy Award singer feeling well spiritually she felt the need to do the same for her little friend.
Check out Monica’s tribute to Junie Taylor below
View this post on Instagram
Swipe ➡️ @babyjunie4 You have made so many of my hard days better !! Here I was in the hospital exhausted , in pain & lonely … My crew showed up and showed out LOL .. They performed and all… The evidence of who ate my muffins is all over my God Baby!! Lol Junie aka Snow White Baby , I LOVE YOU!! Happy 4th Birthday !!!
View this post on Instagram
F•O•U•R ….. It’s hard to believe @babyjunie4 …. I am wishing you the Happiest Birthday ever !! It’s an honor to be your God-Mom & an even greater joy watching you grow!! You’re the best of two awesome people so your greatness will continue to grow without question! I love you !!! CC: @teyanataylor @imanshumpert you all did amazing !
