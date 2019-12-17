Starz POWER season 6 is going out with a bang, at least to the original series, with the whole shooting of Ghost and the twisted reboot of Dallas’s ‘Who Shot JR’ story line.
Little was known about ‘Who Shot Ghost’, as we all seen everyone that was walking to TRUTH (kind of symbolic, huh?), we even seen the melodramatic trailer of all suspects in red but rapper 50 Cent has decided to give us a little more as he has released a trailer for ‘Power: The Final Episodes’ showing Detective Blanca Rodriguez interrogating errrbody. But don’t let her goody two shoe game side step you.
Power season 6 the final episodes until we dive into the prequel Power Book, returns to TV screens on January 5 2020.
Check out the trailer below and let us know did you catch a clue to who shot Ghost.
Power Who Shot Ghost Interrogation Trailer Has Dropped [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com