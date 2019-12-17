Michael B. Jordan’s turtleneck and pinstripe suit is probably two sizes too small and it is much to our delight. The hunky actor is promoting his new movie Just Mercy and stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing the fine fashion combination and we’re so here for it.

In addition to Just Mercy, MBJ was promoting his mother’s collaboration with Sprinkles cupcakes. Her famous rum cakes are available to purchase, which he gifted to Fallon. A portion of the proceeds will go to Lupus awareness. (Apparently her macaroni and cheese is all the rage and she even smuggled it to Berlin one time while he was on set.)

The Black Panther star also revealed details about filming Just Mercy with Jamie Foxx.

“We were dealing with such heavy material,” Jordan explained. “He was excellent at playing music to kind of get us in and out of moments. I think we were dealing with such heavy stakes all the time, he would play songs to kind of set the mood for a scene. But then also play songs to kind of get us out of it as well. He was definitely a big cheerleader on set. Always telling jokes, he’s an amazing storyteller.”

Michael B. Jordan In A Tight A** Turtleneck. That’s It. That’s The Headline was originally published on hellobeautiful.com