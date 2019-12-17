Angela Bassett Shares Her Winter Must Have

Actress Angela Bassett is getting into the holiday spirit! The beauty stopped by People to talk parenting with her husband, Courtney B. Vance and dished on what item she can’t live without for the holidays. The beauty has been making rounds, promoting various things, including the diabetes. The Black Panther actress is a paid ambassador for Know Diabetes by Heart.
The beauty went on the Today show and revealed why this is important to her, “Five years ago my mother passed away, she had Type 2 Diabetes, she had cardiovascular disease, and passed from heart failure. So it’s very close to my heart, not only she, but her brother, my uncle, the patriarch of our family, also has Type 2 Diabetes.”
She also talked Black Panther 2 and revealed, “Marvel keeps such tight reigns on information. If they send you one new page, they send someone to pick it back up. Wait a minute, what if we just go and FaceTime and you see me burn it or shred it, would that help? Would that cut down the gas cost on sending someone to my house to pick it up?!”
Later, she stopped by People for a chat. While there, she mentioned her one Winter must have, “Gloves. I just cannot in this city. I have to go six year old, four year old mitts.”
Gloves can be a necessity as temperatures drop! Keeping your hands warm is essential during this holiday season. We agree with you, Ms. Bassett.
Beauties, what is your Winter must have? Is it gloves? Maybe a warm winter scarc? Share in the comment section and check out People Style Watch to see what other celebs listed.
DON’T MISS:
Angela Bassett Looked BANG-ing At The Missoni Book Launch Event In Los Angeles
GET THE LOOK: Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Yellow Jumpsuit
GET THE LOOK: Angela Bassett’s Winter Blues
40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look
40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look
1. Rihanna, JFK Airport 20191 of 40
2. Rihanna, JFK Airport 20192 of 40
3. Rihanna, JFK Airport, 2019Source:Getty 3 of 40
4. Rihanna JFK Airport, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 40
5. Rihanna JFK Airport, 2018Source:Getty 5 of 40
6. Rihanna, JFK Airport 2017Source:Getty 6 of 40
7. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 25, 2017Source:Getty 7 of 40
8. Rihanna, LAX, 2017Source:Getty 8 of 40
9. Rihanna arrives at Heathrow, 2009Source:Getty 9 of 40
10. Rihanna, LAX, 2016Source:Getty 10 of 40
11. Rihanna, Charles-de-Gaulle Airport, 2016Source:Getty 11 of 40
12. Rihanna, LAX, 2016Source:Getty 12 of 40
13. Rihanna, LAX, 2016Source:Getty 13 of 40
14. Rihanna, LAX, 2015Source:Getty 14 of 40
15. Rihanna at Charles De Gaulle Airport, 2015Source:Getty 15 of 40
16. Rihanna, LAX, 2015Source:Getty 16 of 40
17. Rihanna, JFK, 2015Source:Getty 17 of 40
18. Rihanna, LAX, 2015Source:Getty 18 of 40
19. Rihanna, Tokyo Airport, 2015Source:Getty 19 of 40
20. Rihanna, Heathrow Airport, 2015Source:Getty 20 of 40
21. Rihanna, JFK, 2015Source:Getty 21 of 40
22. Rihanna, Heathrow Airport, 2012Source:Getty 22 of 40
23. Rihanna, LAX, 2012Source:Getty 23 of 40
24. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2015Source:Getty 24 of 40
25. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014Source:Getty 25 of 40
26. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014Source:Getty 26 of 40
27. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014Source:Getty 27 of 40
28. Rihanna Leaving Her Hotel For The Airport In NYC In 2014Source:Getty 28 of 40
29. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014Source:Getty 29 of 40
30. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2012Source:Getty 30 of 40
31. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2013Source:Getty 31 of 40
32. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2012Source:Getty 32 of 40
33. Rihanna At Toronto Airport In 2012Source:Getty 33 of 40
34. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2012Source:Getty 34 of 40
35. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2012Source:Getty 35 of 40
36. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2010Source:Getty 36 of 40
37. Rihanna At Newark Airport In 2009Source:Getty 37 of 40
38. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2009Source:Getty 38 of 40
39. Rihanna Arrives In Tokyo In 2012Source:Getty 39 of 40
40. Rihanna Arrives In Tokyo In 2012Source:Getty 40 of 40
Angela Bassett Shares Her Winter Must Have was originally published on hellobeautiful.com