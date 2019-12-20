A parked vehicle was reported and was linked to missing a 39-year-old man from East Columbus.
Ricardo Vallejo, 39, was found dead in a parked vehicle Thursday morning. Vallejo has been missing since Dec. 5th.
According to 10TV, Columbus police were called to the 2900 block of East Moreland Drive. A civilian told authorities a vehicle had been parked on the street and hadn’t been moved for days. Patrol officers found the deceased Vallejo in the vehicle.
Police are still investigating and have no suspects at this time. If you know anything you can call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.
Missing Columbus Man Found Dead In Car, Police Investigating Homicide was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com