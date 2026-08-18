Register to Meet AMA & Get Tickets to Ella Mai!
Register to Meet AMA & Get Tickets to Ella Mai!
Magic 95.5 is sending you to see Ella Mai LIVE for The “Do You Still Love Me” Tour, Sunday, August 23rd at KEMBA Live!
And because this is Magic… we’re giving you more than just a ticket!
You’ll get an exclusive opportunity to meet Ella Mai’s opening act, R&B artist, AMA, before the show!
Register here!
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