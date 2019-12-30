Saturday night several people were celebrating the 7th night of Hanukkah at a Rabbi’s house in Monsey, NY just outside of New York City, when a man with a covered face burst through the door and stabbed 5 people.
An alleged suspect Grafton Thomas has been arrested and is in custody. Grafton Thomas was allegedly found with blood on him and smelled of bleach. Grafton Thomas who does not have a criminal record is being held with on a $5 million dollar bond, and he has plead not guilty
In the last few weeks there has been 9 possible cases where people of the Jewish community have been attacked including the shoot out that left 6 people dead at a Kosher market in New Jersey.
See video below
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
5 People Stabbed During 7th Night of Hanukkah Celebration in New York was originally published on wzakcleveland.com