5 People Stabbed During 7th Night of Hanukkah Celebration in New York

Security Increased Around Jewish Communities After Wave Of Attacks

Saturday night several people were celebrating the 7th night of Hanukkah at a Rabbi’s house in Monsey, NY just outside of New York City, when a man with a covered face burst through the door and stabbed 5 people.

An alleged suspect Grafton Thomas has been arrested and is in custody.   Grafton Thomas was allegedly found with blood on him and smelled of bleach.  Grafton Thomas who does not have a criminal record is being held with on a $5 million dollar bond, and he has plead not guilty

In the last few weeks there has been 9 possible cases where people of the Jewish community have been attacked including the shoot out that left 6 people dead at a Kosher market in New Jersey.

