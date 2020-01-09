Did Remy Ma Take Shots at Cardi B?

Did LHH:NY star and rapper, Remy Ma take a subliminal shot at Cardi B? Well, fans certainly think so and it looks like Cardi B may think so as well. On a recent episode of LHH:NY, Remy was in the booth spitting a rhyme when she said, “Real Mothers Don’t Twerk.” Eyebrows raised all over the internet.

Check out the clip below:

Cardi B may have a response for Remy Ma. She tweeted then deleted this message:

***EXPLICIT LANGUAGE***

Cardi tweeted earlier this week, “I try so hard not to respond to b*tches and they subs that they keep throwing at me. but when you challenge my motherhood is when you got me f*cked up you wack a** b*tches! Put out a hit record instead of dissing people! Suck my d*ck b*tch!” She later deleted the tweet. Remy hasn’t responded to Cardi’s tweet yet.

Wow! Not another female rap war!

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: