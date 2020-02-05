Are You Here The Cash-Less Trend In Columbus!?!

As technology continues to grow and expand, many businesses across the country find themselves taking on the tech world in a more savvy way. How do you feel about only being permitted to pay for goods and services with a credit card!?

Some businesses right here in central Ohio, have said good riddance to cash and implemented the practice of accepting cards only.

Dublin Cleaners, for example, went cashless over two years and President and CEO Brian Butler stands behind the decision.

“With us, it (cash) was only 1.8 percent of sales, so I think that’s where a business has to start,” he said. “If they’re doing a meaningful amount of cash sales, that’s the customer and the market telling them what they want.”

Another business found in downtown Columbus, Winans Chocolates + Coffees + Wine’s, has also gone cashless. They been testing it out since August of last year. Cash payments only came from about 10% of their total consumer base. But they have said they would work to accommodate them customers who may only have cash available.

There are some opponents of the cashless movement however. Opposers say it may show bias against people who aren’t necessarily financially stable and make them unable to participate in the local economy.

Across the nation, cities including Philadelphia, San Francisco, and most recently New York City are putting a stop to the practice by passing ordinances.

