WATCH: Trailer for Chris Rock’s ‘Saw’ Reboot!

The first look at Chris Rock’s reboot of the horror flick ‘Saw’ dropped yesterday (February 5th) and it looks like its going to be totally sick, in a twisted horror type of way. The flick stars Rock who also serves as the executive producer. It also features one of our other favorite actors, Samuel L. Jackson.

Take a Look:

From the looks of this almost 2 minute trailer, this is gonna be a blockbuster. According to HollywoodReporter.com, Rock will play Detective Banks, who is trying to hunt down the assailant who is targeting cops.

At one point, Rock’s character is seen chained up in a room, holding a hacksaw; the image reminiscent of Cary Elwes’ character in Saw who had to cut off his own foot to escape.

Spiral from Lionsgate, directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, is in theaters May 15.

Will you go see it?