Lori Harvey Outsmarts Car Jackers!!

Lori Harvey is a lucky and smart girl. She managed to save her 2020 Rolls Royce truck from the jack boys all by just walking away. Lori was in the parking garage of an ATL apartment building when she went to place some bags in her trunk and that’s when it all went down.

Check out the video below:

According to TMZ, Lori started to tussle with the carjacker and he pushed her away. Before being pushed, she quickly grabbed the key fob to her car and casually strolled away. Another man pulled up in a getaway car, hopped out and grabbed her red duffle bag then both thieves fled the scene. The good thing is, she was not harmed and the duffle bag only had clothes inside.

Cops say they will check surveillance footage to determine whether or not she was followed from there to the apartment complex.