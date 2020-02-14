10 Things You Should NOT Get Your Valentine’s

Today is a day of love and most like to express their love in the form of gifts, well after sitting with my love experts #JustBurrs and #StoweShow we’ve compiled a list of things you should never ever give the person you love or lust after.
10. A used gift card
9. A bouquet of yard flowers or dandelions
8. A Christmas Gift from 2 months ago
7. A Funeral reef that says “I Love You”
6. Raw uncooked fish
5. Pre Poked Condoms
4. A Box Of Chocolates And Every Chocolate Has Been Bitten
3. A Pregnancy Test From Someone You Just Met
2. A Paternity Test From Your X
1. VD / STD / STI
Never and I mean never give any of these gifts for Valentine’s Day
For Us, Love Us: 10 Black Owned Businesses To Shop For Valentine’s Day
1. GREET STREET GREETING CARDS1 of 10
2. ANTIK LAKAY CANDLES2 of 10
3. LOVE VERA'S LINGERIE3 of 10
4. LES' BLOOM FLORAL BOUQUETS4 of 10
5. SMILEY THE ROSE DEALER'S TEDDY BEARS5 of 10
6. LOVE YO SELF SHOP TEE SHIRTS6 of 10
7. LA VIE OILS' SHEA BUTTER AND BATH BOMBS7 of 10
8. AUD CULTURE'S HIGH VIBE AFFIRMATION DECK8 of 10
9. THE SMUDGE LIFE'S CHAKRA BRACELET AND SAGE BUNDLE9 of 10
10. CHUCK STYLES ART PIECES10 of 10
