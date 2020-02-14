10 Things You Should NOT Get Your Valentine’s

CLOSE
Today is a day of love and most like to express their love in the form of gifts, well after sitting with my love experts #JustBurrs and #StoweShow we’ve compiled a list of things you should never ever give the person you love or lust after.

10. A used gift card

9.  A bouquet of yard flowers or dandelions

8.  A Christmas Gift from 2 months ago

7.  A Funeral reef that says  “I Love You”

6.  Raw uncooked fish

5.  Pre Poked Condoms

4.  A Box Of Chocolates And Every Chocolate Has Been Bitten

3.  A Pregnancy Test From Someone You Just Met

2.  A Paternity Test From Your X

1.  VD / STD / STI

 

Never and I mean never give any of these gifts for Valentine’s Day

For Us, Love Us: 10 Black Owned Businesses To Shop For Valentine’s Day

[caption id="attachment_3072056" align="alignnone" width="724"] Source: vitapix / Getty[/caption] Valentine’s Day is one of those commercial holidays that has the potential of leaving your relationship in shambles if you don’t get the perfect gift. Fortunately for us, February represents more than just Love Day. Black History Month is such a great time to gift the person you love with items made by Black-owned businesses. Obviously, the goal is to always pour into our community by financially supporting their endeavors, but the statement of supporting your people on a commercial holiday sends a dual message of love. Shopping black for Valentine’s Day also allows you the opportunity to do something different. Think outside of the box with a gift that is more than just chocolate and a teddy bear. An original present will definitely get you the appreciation you deserve. If you’re on the market for a few gift ideas and want to pour money back into your community, here are 10 Black-owned businesses to shop for Valentine’s Day.

