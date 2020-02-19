Woman dies after an accident involving Rumpke truck in Butler County

A woman is dead after an accident with a Rumpke Truck in Butler County on Wednesday morning.

WLWT report that, police said the 52-year-old woman who was driving the car hit the garbage truck while the worker was outside the truck.

The sanitation worker was unharmed.

The driver of the car was taken to the ER with life-threatening injuries and she later died from those injuries.

WLWT quoted Bridgett Biggs, area safety manager of Rumpke:

“This is a heart-breaking incident,” “Our thoughts are with the family of the individual involved in this morning’s incident. We appreciate the quick response of the Oxford Township Emergency Personnel and the Butler County Sherriff’s office, and we are working to investigate what occurred here this morning.”

