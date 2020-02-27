Columbus police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in east Columbus

According to 10TV, police say the shooting happened around 12:53 a.m. on Wednesday on Burnaby Drive.

Police say they responded to a home for a report of a suspicious person in a home where they did not belong. Once inside, officers did find a woman upstairs.

Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua said the officers made multiple commands for the woman to surrender but she refused and began pointing a gun at the officers.

“When the officers were finally confronted by the suspect, the suspect presented a firearm to the officers and one officer in the group fired shots and struck the suspect,” Sgt. Fuqua stated.

No officers were injured and the suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center where her condition was stable at the time.

Report: East Side Woman Shot By Officer After Point Gun At Police was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 5 hours ago

