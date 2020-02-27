Ohio Doctor Indicted On 145 Child Pornography Charges!!

An Ohio doctor has been indicted on 145 felony charges for possession of child pornography. According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Dr. Gregory Ramey, 70, of Dayton has been identified as the source of electronic downloads of child pornography.

“This egregious abuse of the patients’ trust, not to mention the publics’ trust, from a doctor is gut-wrenchingly horrible,” Yost said. “Young children are innocent, sweet and trusting – vulnerably fragile and in need of special protection.”

Unbeknownst to Ramey, his deplorable activity was reported to the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, who then notified local authorities.

Dr. Ramey was employed at Dayton Children’s Hospital which makes his behavior even more disgusting. The hospital was alerted of the investigation and immediately placed him on administrative leave and then terminated him.

Ramey’s indictment includes 145 felony charges, which are broken down as follows:

Illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material (F2), counts 1-90

Pandering obscenity involving a minor (F4), counts 91-117

Attempted pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor (F5), counts 118-142

Tampering with evidence (F3), counts 143-145

In response to Dr. Ramey’s indictment, Dayton Children’s Hospital released a statement which included the following:

In his professional role, Dr. Ramey was an advocate for children’s mental wellness and frequent speaker on issues of child endangerment and exploitation. Therefore, we were blindsided by the allegations of inappropriate behavior in his personal life. Nothing in the performance of his professional role created any suspicions. We are shocked and deeply troubled by these allegations, which are in stark contrast to our mission and core values. To be clear, the charges do not include any activity at Dayton Children’s, nor was any inappropriate material found on or accessed via Dayton Children’s devices. We are relentless advocates of protecting our most vulnerable population. There is simply no place for any behavior that exploits children. We will continue to work diligently on that front.

