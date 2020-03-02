Delta Announced Nonstop Flights from Columbus to Seattle!

Delta airlines has announced nonstop flights from Columbus’ John Glenn airport to Seattle Washington starting in a few short months. So if you want to check out a Sea hawks game, visit the space needle, ride the monorail, check out the POP Culture Museum, or partake in some very legal marijuana, then this is great news for you.

According to NBC4i.com, the nonstop flights will begin June 8, and Delta will be flying an Airbus A220 from Columbus to Seattle. Seattle is Delta’s 14th nonstop destination served from John Glenn International, where the airline offers up to 37 daily flights from Columbus to Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York-JFK, New York-LaGuardia, Raleigh/Durham, Salt Lake City and now Seattle, as well as seasonal flights to Cancun, Ft. Myers, Miami and Orlando.

To check out the flight schedule and times, click here.

