You Can Get Paid to Let Scientist Inject You with the Coronavirus!

You can get paid for getting sick on purpose! A medical studies company is offering people $4,550 to get infected with coronavirus, then live at their lab in London for two weeks. They’re taking applications soon.

According to the DailyStar, a British company called Hvivo that studies viruses is one of the many groups working like crazy to find a vaccine or cure for COVID-19, which is caused by the recent coronavirus outbreak. But they need human guinea pigs. They’re looking for volunteers to INTENTIONALLY infect with the virus for $4,550. Then you’ll live in their lab in London for two weeks. So hey, $4,550 AND two weeks of free rent.

Is it risky to intentionally get a potentially fatal disease? Most people might say Hell Yeah but they’ll only infect you with a milder strain and young, healthy people usually handle the virus okay. Across all ages, over 96% of people who get coronavirus survive. The lab is accepting 24 people at a time and if your interested, you can apply here.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: