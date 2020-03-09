CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

NICKI”S HUSBAND: Kenneth Petty’s Charges Dismissed; Still Faces Federal Charges

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty arrive at Fendi Prints On at Fendi in Beverly Hills

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The charges against Nicki Minaj‘s husband Kenneth Petty has been dropped. Petty can’t celebrate too soon though because the federal charges against him still stand.

According to TheBlast, Petty appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court  and the charges against him were dropped because the district attorney thinks he’ll have his day in federal court soon over similar charges so following through seemed redundant. Basically, he will still be prosecuted Federally and faces the same amount of time behind bars.

 

charges , Dismissed , Federal Charges , Kenneth Petty , Magic 955 , nicki minaj , registered sex offenders

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
Unsung Cruise
unsung cruise 2020 ads
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close