“Jeopardy” Is Scrapping Its Live Audience to Protect Alex Trebek

If you’ve dreamed of being in the studio audience for a taping of “Jeopardy“ or “Wheel of Fortune”, you’ll have to wait until the coronavirus scare dies down. Both shows will not be taping in front of a live studio audience because they both have older host and they don’t want to risk them being exposed to the virus.

Variety.com reports that both shows’ audiences typically skew OLDER, with plenty of out-of-town tourists, who have recently traveled by plane. The network wants to protect Trebek, who’s battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and has a compromised immune system. Those most at risk of becoming very sick from coronavirus are older adults and those with serious medical conditions.

We totally understand and want Alex Trebek and Pat Sajak around for a long time.

