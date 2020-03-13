Columbus Public Health: 25 being tested for COVID-19

Another update on the status of the coronavirus here in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus health officials say 25 people are being tested for COVID-19 coronavirus in Columbus and Worthington.

Mayor Andrew Ginther and Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts held a news conference where Dr. Roberts announced that 25 people in Columbus and Worthington are being tested for the virus. Three of those are being tested by the Ohio Department of Health and 22 by private labs. No positive cases have been returned as of Friday morning.

Dr. Roberts expects all hospitals in central Ohio will have multiple locations where people can get tested with a doctor’s order by the end of next week. She added that the Columbus Board of Health will meet this afternoon to vote on if they should declare a local public health emergency.

According to NBC4i.com, the order would allow for the quarantine and isolation of individuals, including city employees. It would also allow for police enforcement of those quarantines. It would also allow for the health department to control entry and exit from public areas to prevent hotspots in buildings or neighborhoods.

Mayor Ginther says he has the power to make an emergency declaration in the city, but does not intend to do so at this time. Ginther is also is suspending city water and electric shut offs during the public health emergency.

