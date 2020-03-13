Jimmy Fallon: Monologue Without Audience [VIDEO]

In the wake of this Coronavirus… Jimmy Fallon has suspended his show production.

Via LoveBScott

Shortly after announcing that they would being taping without audiences beginning next week, three of the top late-night talk shows took things a step further and are suspending production altogether. Jimmy Fallon, meanwhile, gave fans a sneak peek of what a show without an audience might look like on Thursday night.

Perhaps shutting down is better … unless you love really awkward moments and lots of unexpected silence.

While he’d originally planned to have an audience for this final taping of this week, due to escalating cancellations and concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Fallon and his team opted to forgo the audience and simply forge ahead with a limited staff and crew.

