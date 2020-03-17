Mike DeWine gives an update on COVID-19 in Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gives an update on the COVID-19 virus and further explains his decision to postpone voting for the primary on Tuesday, March 17.

Today would have been a big voting day for Ohio, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus. A decision made by Dr. Amy Acton and DeWine himself.

Local 12 reports him saying, 35,000 poll workers were going to show up Tuesday morning to work the polls. Many of them are elderly. DeWine said he didn’t want to expose them to people who had coronavirus but didn’t know it yet.

He plans to extend the primary voting to June 2, but this still needs to be approved General Assembly or the courts.

He plans to extend absentee ballots as well.

DeWine updates the state with new numbers of confirmed cases in Ohio.

67 confirmed cases in Ohio, in the following counties:

Belmont 2,

Butler 6,

Coshocton 2

Cuyahoga 31

Darke 1

Franklin 4

Geauga 1

Lake 1

Lorain 4

Lucas 1

Mahoning 1

Medina 3

Stark 3

Summit 4

Trumbull 2

Tuscarawas 1

The governor also suggested postponing large weddings and holding smaller memorial services and larger services when this situation dies down.

