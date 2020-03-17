CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

JOB NEWS: Amazon to Add 4,600 Jobs in Ohio

In this photo illustration an Amazon logo seen displayed on...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

In the midst of the coronavirus spread and concerns, Amazon is seeing an increase in online sales.

That being said, the company has announce it will hire 100,000 nationwide to help keep up with demand.

A good number of those jobs are coming to Ohio as WKYC 3News Cleveland reports:

According to Columbus Business First, 4,600 of those jobs will be coming to Ohio, where the online giant possesses a statewide distribution hub and has invested $5 billion. Previously, Amazon had laid claim to 8,500 employees in the Buckeye State, while creating 19,000 indirect jobs according to JobsOhio.

Amazon is planning to increase pay by $2.00 per hour, at least until April.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Coronavirus breaking news

Ohio Department of Health Orders Primary Polls Closed Despite Judge's Ruling

11 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Department of Health Orders Primary Polls Closed Despite Judge's Ruling

Continue reading Ohio Department of Health Orders Primary Polls Closed Despite Judge’s Ruling

Ohio Department of Health Orders Primary Polls Closed Despite Judge's Ruling

[caption id="attachment_3916158" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital[/caption] In the eleventh hour on Monday night, Gov. Mike DeWine took to Twitter to report Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has ordered the Democratic primary polls closed for in-person voting on Tuesday March 17th as a part of a health emergency. This ruling comes contrary to Judge Richard Frye ruling against Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s request Monday to delay Tuesday's primary until June due to coronavirus concerns. Story developing.

JOB NEWS: Amazon to Add 4,600 Jobs in Ohio  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close