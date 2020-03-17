JOB NEWS: Amazon to Add 4,600 Jobs in Ohio

In the midst of the coronavirus spread and concerns, Amazon is seeing an increase in online sales.

That being said, the company has announce it will hire 100,000 nationwide to help keep up with demand.

A good number of those jobs are coming to Ohio as WKYC 3News Cleveland reports:

According to Columbus Business First, 4,600 of those jobs will be coming to Ohio, where the online giant possesses a statewide distribution hub and has invested $5 billion. Previously, Amazon had laid claim to 8,500 employees in the Buckeye State, while creating 19,000 indirect jobs according to JobsOhio.

Amazon is planning to increase pay by $2.00 per hour, at least until April.

