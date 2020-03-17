Best Practices to Slow Down COVID 19

The coronavirus is trying to stick around for longer than anyone needs. Keep in mind the start of this coronavirus came from Wuhan, China, where originally the people of the country contracted the disease from a Bat Soup.

So how bad is COVID 19, some say worst than the flu, others think nit ad bad as the common cold. Well actually COVID 19 has a fatality rate that is 10x higher than the flu.

The United States is doing its best as a country to help flatten the curve of COVID 19. The curve is shown on a graph how fast the virus has spread in a matter of time, and how flat is can be if we are able to get the virus contained.

What are the best practices to doing YOUR part?

Take heed to school closures, and if you can work form home

Constantly wash your hands

Stay Indoors, if you have to go out stay 6 feet away from people, do not attend events

Do Not touch your face

Cancel vacation travel, cancel weddings etc

If you feel sick stay home, order ahead from your grocery store

If you are 60 or older stay home.

MORE Mitigation Options

WE CAN ALL SAVE A LIFE, DO YOUR PART

Everything That Went Down at Power Winter Block Party 20 photos Launch gallery Everything That Went Down at Power Winter Block Party 1. Power Winter Block Party Source:Kate Young 1 of 20 2. Power Winter Block Party Source:Lauren Todd 2 of 20 3. Power Winter Block Party Source:Kate Young 3 of 20 4. Power Winter Block Party Source:Kate Young 4 of 20 5. Power Winter Block Party Source:Lauren Todd 5 of 20 6. Power Winter Block Party Source:Lauren Todd 6 of 20 7. Power Winter Block Party Source:Lauren Todd 7 of 20 8. Power Winter Block Party Source:Lauren Todd 8 of 20 9. Power Winter Block Party Source:Lauren Todd 9 of 20 10. Power Winter Block Party Source:Lauren Todd 10 of 20 11. Power Winter Block Party Source:Lauren Todd 11 of 20 12. Power Winter Block Party Source:Lauren Todd 12 of 20 13. Power Winter Block Party Source:Lauren Todd 13 of 20 14. Power Winter Block Party Source:Lauren Todd 14 of 20 15. Power Winter Block Party Source:Taylor Wilkinson 15 of 20 16. Power Winter Block Party Source:Lauren Todd 16 of 20 17. Power Winter Block Party Source:Lauren Todd 17 of 20 18. Power Winter Block Party Source:Lauren Todd 18 of 20 19. Power Winter Block Party Source:Taylor Wilkinson 19 of 20 20. Power Winter Block Party Source:Taylor Wilkinson 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Everything That Went Down at Power Winter Block Party Everything That Went Down at Power Winter Block Party

Best Practices to Slow Down COVID 19 was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com