No Visitors at OSU Wexner Medical Center; Three Exceptions Only

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has issued a media advisory requesting that there are no visitors at its seven facilities. This is due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus.

According to a statement that was released by Wexner Medical Center Media Relations contact, Marti Leitch, there are only three exceptions. The statement read:

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

NO VISITORS AT OHIO STATE WEXNER MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITALS, THREE EXCEPTIONS

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Due to ongoing concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19), The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will no longer allow visitors inside any of its seven hospitals. This is to ensure the health and safety of our patients, their families and our staff. These restrictions begin Friday, March 20.

There are three exceptions to this hospital policy:

“End of life” situations

Maternity

Patients under age 18

Patients who are having inpatient surgery will be allowed to have one visitor on the day of surgery and on the day after surgery.

All outpatient locations may still have one visitor per patient during their appointment or procedure.

Visitors will be asked to leave the facility if they’ve had symptoms (fever, dry cough, shortness of breath) in the last 24 hours or exposures in the last 14 days. All visitors must wash their hands, or use hand sanitizer, when entering and leaving rooms in our facilities.

We appreciate our visitors’ understanding and cooperation as we work to protect the health and safety of our patients, staff and their families.

Please continue to monitor our website for updates: wexnermedical.osu.edu.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: