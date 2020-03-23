Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus In New York State Prison

While the rest of the nation struggles to find access to coronavirus tests, Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19—-in jail. The news comes from The Niagra Gazette who spoke with correctional officials who confirmed that he’s being isolated at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York.

Weinstein who’s serving a 23-year sentence is one of two inmates at the correctional facility with the virus. It’s believed he was already positive for the virus when he entered the state prison system last Wednesday from Rikers Island. All visits to inmates have been suspended at New York state prisons to counter the spread of the virus and Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), said that so far three state corrections officers, and 21 Rikers Island inmates are among those who have tested positive. Numerous other officers are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

Still, Weinstein’s team seems unaware of the disgraced movie mogul’s status.

Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesperson, told The Daily Beast on Sunday that “our team… has not heard anything like that yet.” Engelmayer also could not confirm if the Pulp Fiction producer was currently in isolation. His attorney, Arthur Aidala, said he was also unaware of any diagnosis.

Weinstein’s diagnosis comes after he’s had a series of deteriorating health “problems” and after he feared he had a concussion after bumping his head in jail. Weinstein still faces charges in L.A. including forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint, carrying a potential 28-year prison sentence. Let’s see if he makes it face those charges…

What do YOU think about Weinstein testing positive for COVID-19 in jail???

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

