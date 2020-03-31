Alicia Keys talks about more than music in her new autobiography book More Myself.

In More Myself, the singer discusses the journey to finding herself throughout life and she gets very imitate on her second pregnancy with husband Swizz Beatz.

She told PEOPLE in the midst of finishing her sixth album in 2014, Here, she learned she was four months pregnant with their second child together. She writes that she told the doctor she was not ready for this because of the timing.

“‘This is the worst time ever. I’m working on my next album. My husband just got into Harvard Business School. And I’ve been drinking—a lot.’ I left her office feeling so torn.”

She felt the music she was making was more important but she shared an epiphany with her husband that changed the direction of their choice.

“While I was struggling over my choice, I went into the studio one evening and began listening to ‘More Than We Know,’ a song Swizz and I had written. The lyrics are about how we’re capable of so much more than we can ever imagine. My eyes filled with tears. How could I take away the potential for this beautiful child, this light that could touch others in ways I couldn’t dream of. For me, the song was a powerful message that I should go on with the pregnancy.”

The couple’s second son, Genesis was born December of 2014.

She also shared that her mother actually debated the same situation when she was pregnant with the singer in 1980 and how it made her feel closer to her mother.

More Myself, Keys explains more life events and the book is available to purchase now.

Alicia Keys Opens Up About Contemplating Her Second Pregnancy In New Book, ‘More Myself’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com