After an associate has tested positive for COVID-19, Cleveland-based grocery store chain Heinen’s has to close its Pepper Pike location, which is where that particular employee works at.

Even though the employee is “now in self-quarantine,” and has not been on the job since Mar. 25, the status of the location is unclear as of right now.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The store will remain closed and it will receive a deep cleaning performed by a professional crew using a food-approved antiviral cleaner. The sales and backroom areas will be cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Dmitry Feoktistov and Getty Images

CORONAVIRUS: Heinen’s Pepper Pike Location Temporarily Shuts Down After Employee Tests Positive was originally published on wzakcleveland.com