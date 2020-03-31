CLOSE
CORONAVIRUS: Heinen’s Pepper Pike Location Temporarily Shuts Down After Employee Tests Positive

After an associate has tested positive for COVID-19, Cleveland-based grocery store chain Heinen’s has to close its Pepper Pike location, which is where that particular employee works at.

Even though the employee is “now in self-quarantine,” and has not been on the job since Mar. 25, the status of the location is unclear as of right now.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The store will remain closed and it will receive a deep cleaning performed by a professional crew using a food-approved antiviral cleaner. The sales and backroom areas will be cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines.

[caption id="attachment_2449999" align="alignright" width="332"] Source: Justin Merriman / Getty[/caption] Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the entire state will be ordered to stay at home starting March 23rd at 11:59pm through April 6th. Governor DeWine said in his press conference on Sunday that this isn’t anything more than what he’s been asking for Ohioans to do already. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] This stay-at-home order for Ohio states that it is ok to go outside for necessities with precautions, “You can leave home to take care of others. You can take care of your neighbor, your family, your friend,”.  With this order, the state’s essential workers and businesses will be able to operate under the guidelines put in place by Homeland Security.  Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals etc As of 2pm Sunday March 22 there are 351 cases confirmed in Ohio, 3 deaths, and 83 hospitalizations. Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus Watch Governor DeWin’s press conference here:  

