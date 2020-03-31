The one enemy that we all have in common is FEAR. The ads the powerful emotion that is set toehold us back and stand in the way of us being GREAT. Its possible FEAR is what kept a lot of people form pursuing their dreams because they wanted to play it safe.

Some are fearful now of a virus we cannot see, COVID-19.

How do we overcome FEAR?

These tips I gathered from a book titled FEAR Kills

1. Challenge your fears anyway. 2. Focus on other things besides what you’re afraid of. 3. Practice meditation. 4. Try to think about the positives of facing down your fears. 5. Forgive yourself. 6. Express gratitude.

Give those a try when you feel the feeling of fear creeping up on you!

How to Overcome FEAR! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com