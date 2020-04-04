DIY :: Make Your Own Face Masks With Items You Already Have At Home!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been hit in the head with this global pandemic that has swept the world. In efforts to keep as many people safe as possible, they have been going back and forth about some simple practices we all can utilize. One option being, the use of face masks.

Over the last several weeks hospitals and centers for care have nearly depleted their stock of safety equipment like face masks and gloves. Many celebrities and those who can manage have made sure to donate millions of dollars and supplies to ensure these facilities can continue to function properly. People like Omarion, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and Los Angeles Clippers owner, Steve Ballmer have all made significant donations toward COVID-19 relief.

According to the CDC, you should wear a cloth face or mask in public settings where certain social distancing measures are difficult to maintain like the grocery stores or the pharmacy. This practice helps to slow the spread of the virus. There are some people who may have the virus and not know it, resulting in a pattern of transmission.

Thankfully we can utilize the option of making cloth face masks out of household items. This is a super low-cost option and will assist in the fight against COVID-19! Furthermore, the CDC recommends we use cloth facial coverings instead of surgical masks because they are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders.

Be sure to regularly wash your cloth face masks!!

As of April 3rd, the Coronavirus has infected 276,965 people in the U.S. and taken the lives of 7,391.

Check out this video of just a few simple steps to make your own masks at home! (I bet you already own these items, if not this is about a $3 trip to the dollar store!)

Get more information on how to stay safe and keep your home clean by clicking here.

Source: The Shade Room, CDC

DIY :: Make Your Own Face Masks With Items You Already Have At Home! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: