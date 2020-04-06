LISTEN HERE: Toni Braxton Dropped New Music!!

Music is a Mood Changer! During these uncertain times, there’s nothing like new music to take your mind in a different direction. R&B Superstar Toni Braxton just blessed us with the perfect distraction in the form of a new song titled, ‘Do It.’

Listen to the new track below:

Toni Braxton told Entertainment-Focus about the record, “I wrote this song about a year ago when a friend was going through the struggles of trying to end a relationship that wasn’t good for her. We have all been through situations like this, when there is really nothing more to say, you know he’s not right and you just need to do what you need to do. There is also an element of hope in the song, that after you do what you need to do things will get better,” explains Toni. “During these unprecedented times, make the most of your time indoors with some self-reflection. Now might be a good time to quarantine your heart as well in order to examine what it really needs.”

