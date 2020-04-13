WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 13, 2020: Stimulus Payments Begin — Biden Wins Alaska — Coronavirus Update

1. Check Your Balance: First Stimulus Checks Arrive
What You Need To Know:
The IRS tweeted out Saturday that the first of the stimulus checks were deposited directly into bank accounts.
2. Joe Biden Won Alaska’s Mail-In Primary
What You Need To Know:
There was a primary Saturday in Alaska. Vice President Joe Biden won the mail-in vote election.
3. Coronavirus Update: CDC Study Finds Virus Can Travel 13 Feet As Cases Hit Half A Million In U.S.
What You Need To Know:
The Centers For Disease Control has released new information in relation to social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
4. Democrats Stop Senate Stimulus Bill — Want More Money For Hospitals And Locals
What You Need To Know:
Donald Trump repeated his opposition to the Democrats’ bid to add money for hospitals and localities to his administration’s latest $250 billion stimulus plan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to a Thursday effort as a “stunt.”
5. Diddy’s “Black America & Coronavirus” Town Hall
What You Need To Know:
With the theme, “No one will save us, but us,” music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs recently hosted a virtual town hall.
