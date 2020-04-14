91% of People Who Requested Credit Card Breaks Approved

Here’s some great news in uncertain times. Reports say that 91% of people that have asked for a break in payments on their credit cards have been approved!

According to PRWire.com, a new survey by LendingTree.com found almost all financial institutions are offering breaks on credit card and mortgage payments right now. And over 90% of people who’ve asked for help have gotten it. 91% of people who’ve asked for a break on credit card payments have been approved. Including 67% who said they got a break on ALL their cards.

And 91% of homeowners who asked to pause their mortgage payments have also had success. The survey found young people are even more likely to get a “yes” right now. But not everyone realizes it’s something they can request. 18% of people who hadn’t asked for help said they didn’t realize it was an option. And women were twice as likely as men to say they haven’t asked for help yet.

