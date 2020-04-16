Queen Latifah Reveals Her Celebrity Crush Is???

All Hail the Queen! Queen Latifah was on a recent episode of Red Table Talk with her Girls Trip co-stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall. They were discussing their celebrity crushes and Queen Latifah revealed that her celebrity crush is Brazilian model Adriana Lima!

Queen Latifah said, “I like the girl. She’s a Brazilian model. That’s my crush. She’s um hm hm. She got fire. Of course, Tiffany Haddish chimed in,“Well if we’re talking about females, then I’m into Meryl Streep.” “I like , No. 27 for the New York Yankees. Jada’s crush is Governor Cuomo. Jada said, ” I don’t miss a press conference.” Regina Hall revealed that her celebrity crush is Will Smith! These girls are hilarious! We can’t wait for another Girls Trip movie to come out!