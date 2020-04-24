Peep Coolio Talk About His Relationship Struggle In Exclusive Clip for ‘Love Goals’ [VIDEO]

Whether it’s 90 Day Fiancé or Love & Hip Hop, viewers love to get into people’s personal lives and relationships on a weekly basis and with that in mind Oprah‘s OWN planning to do a special virtual event ahead of its season finale for Love Goals this May 9.

But until then fans can catch a glimpse of tomorrow’s (April 25th) episode of the unscripted relationship therapy series in which 90’s Hip-Hop star Coolio bares his soul to the show’s therapist, Dee Dee “Spinderella” Roper. Opening up about his struggles with depression and relationship issues, the “Gangstas Paradise” rapper feels that his wifey, Mimi is trying to change who he is and states that “If she let me be myself then I think it would work out. If she let me be myself…”

After suggesting that Mimi would prefer him to be a 9 to 5 kind of guy who lives his life on repeat for the rest of their lives, Coolio concludes that “That’s never gonna be me…. I don’t think she sees that i’m not what she really wants.”

Love is complicated, b.

Check out the full clip below and let us know if you’ll be tuning into Love Goals tomorrow.

