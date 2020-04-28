LOCAL NEWS: It Doesn’t Look Good for Cleveland City Pools This Summer

For those who live in the City of Cleveland, and were hoping to take a dip in one of their community pools this summer to beat those high temperatures, you might not count on that to happen with the coronavirus epidemic going on.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson spoke on the chances of the city’s pools being open this season, and it does not appear to be in favor of the popular water activity.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“As of right now, if you would ask me what I do right now I would say probably not, there probably won’t be a pool open,” Jackson said. “Unless there is something that demonstrates to us that we can do that without exposing people, putting people at risk and I don’t see that right now.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Jackson once again praised Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and made sure city workers and residents know that the COVID-19 pandemic is not finished yet.

