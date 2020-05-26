Betty Wright Laid To Rest In Miami, Uncle Luke Gives Eulogy

The Great Betty Wright was laid to rest in Miami this weekend with friends, family, and celebrities in attendance. 2 Live Crew’s on Uncle Luke gave a touching eulogy.

According to TheJasmineBrand, originally Gloria Estefan was supposed to do the eulogy but wasn’t able to make it because of prior obligations but Betty’s friend Uncle Luke proudly stepped in. Luke reflected on growing up with Betty in the Liberty City neighborhood in Miami, saying, “There was not a day I didn’t have a conversation with her leading up the day this strong, black woman called me up to say ‘I’m going home to be with the Lord, I never had a call like that. ‘I’m going to be with the Lord, Luke.’ And we talked about Jazz in the Gardens and we talked about people she loved. We talked about, you name it. Betty was the only person that could put me in check. She was the only one that could call me and say, ‘Be easy on certain people’ because I am rough sometimes. I come from that house on 10th Avenue. If you’ve ever been to that house you got the best of both worlds.”

Wright was laid to rest in a gold casket in a funeral procession. She was 66 years old and reportedly passed away from a private battle with cancer.

