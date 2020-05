By now you’ve probably already heard BeBe Winans‘ new song, “Free Free.” But guess what? His new video for it features our fam, Willie Moore Jr., and you can watch it here first!

Press play up top!

RELATED NEWS:

BeBe Winans Opens Up About His COVID-19 Diagnosis [VIDEO]

What Did BeBe Winans Learn About Himself After His Broadway Play?

WATCH: Willie Moore Jr.’s Version Of A “5 Star Chick”

HEAD BACK TO BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: BeBe Winans – “Free Free” [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: