Spike Lee has just released a short film about the death’s George Floyd and Eric Garner. “3 Brothers” a less than 2-minutes short film ties the death of Radio Raheem, from Lee’s movie “Do The Right Thing” ,to the recent deaths of George Floyd and Eric Garner.

Check out the short film below. The video may be difficult for some viewers.

