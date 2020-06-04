Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As Video Is Compared To George Floyd

A video has surfaced of a Florida arrest that is chillingly similar to the arrest that led to George Floyd‘s death in Minneapolis.
According to the Herald-Tribune, Rayheem Moore is bringing attention to the arrest of his son Patrick Carroll. Moore says that “substantial” pressure was put on his son’s neck by a Sarasota cop’s knee during an arrest that occurred last month.
To make things worse, Moore said his son is asthmatic and a request for medical attention was denied in jail. The family is now seeking legal counsel for the matter.
The unidentified officer was caught in graphic ariel footage and cell phone footage with his knee pinned to Carroll’s neck. He has been placed on administrative leave and Chief Bernadette DiPino said an investigation has begun. In a statement, the police department said the technique is “not taught, used or advocated by our agency.”
The arrest occurred on May 18 in Sarasota when Carroll was charged with domestic violence and battery. The incident happened one week prior to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis where fired officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest while he yelled, “I can’t breathe.” Chauvin and the three officers involved have since been fired and arrested with Chauvin facing second-degree murder charges.
With Carroll’s case, officers Wicinski, Stanaland, and Martinez responded to an incident on Dixie Avenue in Sarasota and the police report doesn’t mention an officer using a knee on Carroll’s neck during the arrest. According to the department, Carroll also didn’t need medical attention, nor did he complain about injuries, which the family disputes. The police report says “minor force was used to escort subject to the ground and secure him long enough to calm down.” According to the Herald-Tribune, Carroll was then handcuffed and attempted to pull away, refusing to be placed in the police vehicle.
Moore was outraged by the way the situation was handled.
“The man is a big guy and my son is on the ground and his weight is on the back of my son’s neck,” Moore said of the officer. “As you can tell from the conversation (in the video) he says, ‘I can’t breathe.’”
“It’s unjust,” Moore continued. “There are procedures that the police must follow. You do not put your knee on someone’s neck while he is on the ground, flat-faced down, and then turn around and say he is going to ask him questions and if he doesn’t reply he is going to spray him.”
Carroll’s mother, Terria Carroll, also spoke with the media before she engaged in a somewhat heated conversation with two detectives, away from the media, according to the Herald-Tribune.
“We want the officers to understand if you are out here to protect and serve, then protect and serve,” Terria said. “Because that wasn’t protecting, and I don’t know what they served but now we have a problem and I want answers.”
Since George Floyd’s May 25th death, folks have been protesting across the country about police violence and cops’ use of excessive force. Moore couldn’t help but notice the similarities between his son’s arrest and how Floyd was arrested.
“The same technique that was used upon that individual is the same technique they used upon my son and it’s unjust,″ Moore said.
SEE ALSO:
Cops Are ‘Shaking Their Heads’ At Biden As Military Leaders Distance Themselves From Trump
Every Receipt Proving Candace Owens Is A Con Artist Who Is Following The Money
83 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
83 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. David McAtee1 of 83
2. Natosha “Tony” McDade2 of 83
3. George Floyd3 of 83
4. Yassin Mohamed4 of 83
5. Finan H. Berhe5 of 83
6. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 6 of 83
7. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 7 of 83
8. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 8 of 83
9. Terrance Franklin9 of 83
10. Miles HallSource:KRON4 10 of 83
11. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 11 of 83
12. William Green12 of 83
13. Samuel David Mallard, 1913 of 83
14. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 14 of 83
15. De’von Bailey, 1915 of 83
16. Christopher Whitfield, 3116 of 83
17. Anthony Hill, 2617 of 83
18. De'Von Bailey, 1918 of 83
19. Eric Logan, 5419 of 83
20. Jamarion Robinson, 2620 of 83
21. Gregory Hill Jr., 3021 of 83
22. JaQuavion Slaton, 2022 of 83
23. Ryan Twyman, 2423 of 83
24. Brandon Webber, 2024 of 83
25. Jimmy Atchison, 2125 of 83
26. Willie McCoy, 2026 of 83
27. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2127 of 83
28. D’ettrick Griffin, 1828 of 83
29. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 29 of 83
30. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 30 of 83
31. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 31 of 83
32. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 32 of 83
33. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 33 of 83
34. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 34 of 83
35. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 35 of 83
36. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 36 of 83
37. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 37 of 83
38. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 38 of 83
39. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 39 of 83
40. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 40 of 83
41. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 41 of 83
42. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 42 of 83
43. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 43 of 83
44. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 44 of 83
45. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 45 of 83
46. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 46 of 83
47. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 47 of 83
48. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 48 of 83
49. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 49 of 83
50. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 50 of 83
51. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 51 of 83
52. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 52 of 83
53. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 53 of 83
54. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 54 of 83
55. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 55 of 83
56. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 56 of 83
57. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 57 of 83
58. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 58 of 83
59. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 59 of 83
60. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 60 of 83
61. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 61 of 83
62. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 62 of 83
63. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 63 of 83
64. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 64 of 83
65. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 65 of 83
66. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 66 of 83
67. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 67 of 83
68. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 68 of 83
69. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 69 of 83
70. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 70 of 83
71. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 71 of 83
72. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 72 of 83
73. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 73 of 83
74. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 74 of 83
75. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 75 of 83
76. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 76 of 83
77. Patrick Harmon, 5077 of 83
78. Jonathan Hart, 2178 of 83
79. Maurice Granton, 2479 of 83
80. Julius Johnson, 2380 of 83
81. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 81 of 83
82. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 82 of 83
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As Video Is Compared To George Floyd was originally published on newsone.com