Over the last several weeks, Governor Mike DeWine has taken a tedious approach to reopening businesses in the state of Ohio. As promised, it has been a slow rollout in attempts to continue to curve the spread of COVID-19.

Many different headlines have seemed to takeover the coverage regarding the coronavirus pandemic, however, Governor DeWine is still on task. According to DeWine, several entertainment facilities will be permitted to reopen their doors June 10th!

“As I’ve said, Ohioans are able to do two things at once. We can continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 while we safely reopen our economy. It is up to each of us to do what we can to keep each other safe and choose to keep six feet of social distance, wear masks, and maintain good hand hygiene.” said Governor DeWine. “The threat of COVID-19 remains and while it’s our responsibility to keep each other safe, business owners and employees should do their part to ensure customers visit safely, by cleaning and sanitizing surfaces regularly.”

Businesses will have to adhere to health and safety restrictions and requirements, but all are looking forward to getting started.

As long as businesses follow new retail, consumer, service and entertainment guidelines, they can open. Click here for a detailed list of guidelines to follow.

The following list of businesses are getting the green light to reopen next week:

Aquariums

Art galleries

Country clubs

Ice skating rinks

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor sports facilities

Laser tag facilities

Movie theaters (indoor)

Museums

Playgrounds (outdoor)

Public recreation centers

Roller skating rinks

Social clubs

Trampoline parks

Zoos

Source: NBC4i

Governor DeWine Allows Entertainment Businesses To Reopen June 10th! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: