Cincinnati: The Grippo Potato Chip Factory on Colerain Ave in Cincinnati has temporarily shut down after a fire was distinguished by the Colerain Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by the Colerain Fire Investigative Unit. No injuries were reported and the Health Department will have to inspect the building before it is safe to open for operation again.

If you visit the official website for Grippo’s it has temporarily been shut down and orders cannot be taken. . The company released a statement about the fire on their Facebook page

TRENDING STORY: Study; Couple’s Should Wear Mask During Sex

source

Grippo Potato Chip Factory Closed After Fire was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: