Fired Cop Involved In George Floyd’s Killing Is Already Out Of Jail

Thomas Lane's lawyer says his client is innocent.

One of the four former Minneapolis cops charged in connection with the police killing of George Floyd is a free man. For now, at least.

Thomas Lane, who was charged with felony aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, walked out of the Hennepin County jail on Wednesday after his bail of $750,000 was paid, ABC News reported.

Lane was arrested and booked last week after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the charges for the three officers who were assisting Derek Chauvin, the cop seen on video using his knee to apply deadly pressure to the neck of Floyd, who was handcuffed and unarmed face-down on the street. Chauvin was being held without bail but a bond was set for the other two officers still in jail.

Conditions of Lane’s bail include being monitored, not carrying a gun and no activities associated with law enforcement.

Former Minneapolis Police Officers Arrested For George Floyd Death

Source: Handout / Getty

The rookie cop had been on the force for just four days when Chauvin killed Floyd. Lane’s lawyer says that his client is innocent because he tried to intervene, but Chauvin wouldn’t listen. Earl Gray, who is defending Lane, told NBC News that his client told Chauvin twice to “roll him over” in reference to Floyd. Lane was still in his probationary period as an officer and deferred to Chauvin, the 19-year veteran who was training the new cop.

Lane was bailed out just days after House Democrats introduced new legislation that would radically transform policing as we know it, including banning the chokehold and deadly neck-restraining technique that Chauvin used to kill Floyd. His freedom also comes one day after Floyd’s funeral and burial in Houston.

Gary said he plans to file a motion to dismiss the charges against Lane during the next scheduled hearing June 29.

Outside of some miracle for Chauvin, however, the charges against him are expected to stick.

Floyd’s preventable killing happened after Chauvin, Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao responded to a report of the nonviolent crime of forgery. Floyd was being cooperative with officers but Chauvin still decided to escalate matters by throwing him on the ground, handcuffing him and then pinning his head to the ground by putting his knee on his neck.

Initial footage of the police homicide only showed Chauvin and a distressed-looking Thao as bystanders warned they were killing Floyd. Days later it was revealed that Lane and Kueng were also on the scene, with Lane holding Floyd’s legs. Still, Lane is a free man as Floyd’s family mourns their relative’s life cut short.

This is America.

George Floyd's private funeral in Houston will conclude the series of public memorials held for him across the country before he gets buried in his hometown. But the fight against racism and the demand for justice that Floyd's horrific police killing has inspired across the world has only just begun. https://twitter.com/therevcoms/status/1270453072989478913?s=20 Protests remained raging in the U.S. as Floyd was expected to be buried on Tuesday in a cemetery where his mother is. The funeral was taking place one day after thousands of people attended a public memorial and viewing held in Houston. Memorials and public viewings also took place in Minneapolis last week and on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, where Floyd's sister lives. https://twitter.com/RzstProgramming/status/1270448730949459968?s=20 Floyd was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, but he was raised in Houston's Third Ward. He was killed after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin tried to arrest him by applying deadly pressure to Floyd's neck. A medical examiner ruled it a homicide in a killing recorded on video by one of many witnesses imploring Chauvin to stop his brutal arrest of Floyd, who was handcuffed and face-down on the pavement when he died in broad daylight. https://twitter.com/Nicolejtay/status/1270414919364759558?s=20 The funeral was expected to include civil rights leaders addressing racism and police misconduct. But it will also aim to celebrate Floyd's life with a positive sendoff, Mia K. Wright, the co-pastor of The Fountain of Praise church, said. https://twitter.com/twmentality1/status/1270416385932439552?s=20 "We celebrate a life that had its ups and downs as many lives do but also a life that was connected to God and one that all people around the world have now connected to because of the tragedy and the trauma by which he passed," Wright said on CNN Monday night. "And so we want to have a home-going celebration, we want to remember his name." https://twitter.com/AmakaUbakaTV/status/1270411305099329540?s=20 Houston showed out in force on Monday with people waiting hours for tickets for admission into the Fountain of Praise Church to pay respects to Floyd. There was also a candlelit vigil held Monday night. https://twitter.com/JoshuaPotash/status/1270181799415685121?s=20 Following Floyd's funeral, he was set to be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens -- the same cemetery with his mother, "Cissy" -- located about 30 miles south of Houston. The final mile of the procession was expected to be led by horse-drawn carriage, according to the Houston Chronicle. https://twitter.com/PearlandPD/status/1269041442590199809?s=20 Floyd's killing has given the Black Lives Matter movement a resurgence of sorts as activists lead relentless protests across the country with demands that include defunding police departments. His death also prompted Democrats in Congress to introduce on Monday sweeping legislation that promises significant police reform. Also on Monday, the New York State Assembly overwhelmingly passed the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act, a law named for the man killed by the NYPD nearly six years ago in a deadly episode eerily similar to Floyd's. https://twitter.com/morganfmckay/status/1270066341144399872?s=20 Floyd's funeral was scheduled to begin about 11 a.m. local time (noon ET) with his burial expected abut two hours later. It was being paid for by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Scroll down to see some of the moving images from Houston's final sendoff to George Floyd. This will be updated as additional images become available.

Fired Cop Involved In George Floyd’s Killing Is Already Out Of Jail  was originally published on newsone.com

