Jungle Jack Hanna Announces Retirement From Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Since 1978 Jack Hanna known to many as Jungle Jack Hanna has served as both director and director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium becoming a staple in the community and an icon for animal lovers all around the world.

But all good things must come to an end with Hanna announcing his retirement effective December 31, 2020.

Hanna said in a press release, “As I approach my mid-70s with more than four decades at the Columbus Zoo, I believe it is time to wind down and officially step back while CEO Tom Stalf and the Zoo’s great leadership team continue to guide the Zoo into the future. Together with many friends and partners, we’ve come a long way to make the world a better place for people and wildlife!”

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is gearing up to open to the public after being closed for months due to COVID-19 and this announcement is going to make the zoo an even more popular attraction this year. Fans can get to see Jack before he retires in person during Jack Hanna Weekend (Oct. 3 and 4) and Jack Hanna’s Home for the Holidays (Dec.12).

Also opening this summer the Jack Hanna’s Animal Encounters Village will be yet another way the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will provide educational enrichment through interaction. Zoo goers will be able to observe a wide array of animals including sloths, African penguins, bat-eared foxes, cheetahs, tortoises, toucans and more. The attraction will also include interaction from Zoo educators and experience one-on-one animal encounters. All this is based upon Hanna’s philosophy of empowering people through education to have a better appreciation of nature and wildlife.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has been named one of the top zoos in the country several times and is the largest zoo in the country with more than 7000 animals of 800 different species. Plan your next trip to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium here.

